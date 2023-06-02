Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Radian Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,892 shares of company stock worth $2,740,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 425,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.