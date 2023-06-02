Factorial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPI traded up $11.92 on Friday, reaching $233.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,022. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.88. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

