Factorial Partners LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 406,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $96,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

TCMD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 121,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,645. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a PE ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TCMD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.