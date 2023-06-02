Factorial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 195,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 147,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

