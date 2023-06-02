Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 15,800 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 337,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,750 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. 193,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,665. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

