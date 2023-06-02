Factorial Partners LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Orthofix Medical worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 185,310 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 75,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,505 shares of company stock worth $232,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading

