Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,464.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 706.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 98,371 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 290.7% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.84.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

