Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 342.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $456,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $6,455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $234,993,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.18. 689,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

