Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 184,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,243,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $895.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 143,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

