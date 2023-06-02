Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 184,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,243,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ferroglobe Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $895.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
Featured Articles
