First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 717.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.20% of First Citizens BancShares worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $40.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,310.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,079.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.72. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,345.44. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 473 shares of company stock valued at $309,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.