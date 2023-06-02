First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,668,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,772,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.92% of First Horizon worth $383,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 5,661,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,096. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

