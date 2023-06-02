First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.32.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$39.27. The company has a market cap of C$19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

