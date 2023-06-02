First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

FSFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.