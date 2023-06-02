First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

