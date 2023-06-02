First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.22

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.16. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 105,956 shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.