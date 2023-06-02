First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.22

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.16. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 105,956 shares.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Articles
