Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Fletcher Building Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fletcher Building’s dividend payout ratio is 58.35%.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

