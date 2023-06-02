Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 394,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,240,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,599,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

