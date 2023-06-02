FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Lowered by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 2.7% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. 379,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.