Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.52. 3,657,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,012. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $168.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

