Ford Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. 99,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

