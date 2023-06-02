Ford Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 772,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.