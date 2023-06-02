Ford Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $275,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE OPP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 38,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.