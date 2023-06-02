Foresight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 3.1% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,574. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

