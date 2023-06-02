Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 32,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 148,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$83.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47.

Get Forsys Metals alerts:

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the northeast of Valencia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.