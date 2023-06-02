Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

