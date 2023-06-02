Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.22. 808,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,621. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day moving average of $250.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

