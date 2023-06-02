Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $295,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,766,972 shares of company stock worth $208,541,541 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $116.63. 2,480,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.84. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

