Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $219,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 427,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. 36,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $605,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also

