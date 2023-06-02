Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $219,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 427,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.1 %
Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 36,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91.
Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods
In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
