Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $219,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 427,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 36,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

