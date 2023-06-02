Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $226,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $203,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

AerCap Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 253,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

