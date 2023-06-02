Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $202,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $184.46. The stock had a trading volume of 583,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,753. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.02 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

