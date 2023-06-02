Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 688 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after acquiring an additional 845,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

LLY traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.94. 595,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,480. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.89 and a 200 day moving average of $364.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

