Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,509,000 after buying an additional 170,382 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Stock Down 0.3 %

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $451.00. 155,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,406. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $473.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

