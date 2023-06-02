Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after acquiring an additional 600,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after acquiring an additional 591,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,861,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,374,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.