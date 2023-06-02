Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 291 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,871. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

