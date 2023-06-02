Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 884,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,947,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

