Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.28

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 31702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

