Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. 972,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

