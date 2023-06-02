Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.91

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 707618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

