FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) CEO Acquires $240,775.25 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) CEO John D. Baker II bought 4,525 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $240,775.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,252.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FRP Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FRP stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 19,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $545.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.47 and a beta of 0.62. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $63.52.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in FRP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in FRP by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in FRP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.