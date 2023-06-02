FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Up to $52.81

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.81, but opened at $55.27. FRP shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $523.96 million, a P/E ratio of 118.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.

Insider Activity at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FRP by 111.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

