Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 133,504 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,504 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Perdoceo Education worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 409,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 358,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 271,060 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 450,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 265,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.4 %

PRDO opened at $11.95 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $806.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,620.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,949. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.