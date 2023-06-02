Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,813 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.05.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

