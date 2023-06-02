Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.