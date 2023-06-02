Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $28.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

