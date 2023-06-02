Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HELE opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $183.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Helen of Troy

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

