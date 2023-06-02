Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

