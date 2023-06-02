Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

