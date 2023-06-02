Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.87 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 178,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock worth $311,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

