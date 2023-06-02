Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.74.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $121.29 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

